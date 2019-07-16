Ignite Energy are experts in energy management for large businesses, offering a total solution for organisations looking to reduce their energy cost and consumption.
Working with some of the UK’s biggest names; including Halfords, Pets at Home, WH Smith, Saint Gobain and SSP, Ignite have an established track record of achieving substantial savings for clients.
Our Services –
- Bill Validation and Finance Support
- Energy Procurement and Risk Management
- Online Reporting and Colleague Engagement
- Data Analysis
- Energy Efficiency Implementations
- Support and Ongoing Energy Management
Ignite Energy take the complex challenges of energy management and deliver clear, measured results. Ignite are a perfect choice for any organisation looking to reduce energy costs.