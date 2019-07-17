Leep Utilities granted independent gas transporter licence

Leep Utilities has been granted an Independent Gas Transporter (IGT) licence by Ofgem.

IGTs develop, operate and maintain local gas transportation networks, with an estimated one million customers connected to them.

Although domestic, industrial and commercial premises are connected to IGT networks, new housing and commercial developments form the largest share of the IGT market.

The licence will allow the Leep Utilities – a joint venture between private real estate investment and infrastructure company Peel Group and infrastructure investment manager Ancala Partners – to provide developers and contractors with a full multi-utility offering across all utilities on new developments.

The news comes as the company recently secured the rights to own and operate several electricity networks in London and the North West and completed the acquisition of SSE’s water and wastewater networks.

Louise Manfredi, Managing Director of Leep Utilities said: “We are delighted to now be able to provide a full multi-utility adoption service to complement our existing market offering of straightforward electricity, water, heating and cooling connections.

“Since announcing we were in the process of obtaining an IGT licence, it’s become clear that there is an appetite from developers and contractors for us to offer the same straightforward service for the adoption of gas networks that we currently offer across other utility networks.”