Built Environment Sector Deal: Government opens formal negotiations

The government has today confirmed it will open formal negotiations on a Built Environment Sector Deal.

The negotiation process, which follows a process of early engagement, will refine and finalise offers and asks of of both government and the sector but will maintain the core objectives, which include promoting clean growth and supporting the sector’s transition to low carbon.

The Built Environment Sector Deal will bring together investors, developers, real estate and asset management architecture firms as well as others upstream in the supply chain.

A letter signed by Housing and Planning Minister Kit Malthouse and Business and Industry Minister Andrew Stephenson states: “The built environment sector is crucial to the UK economy, employing over two million people and generating around 7% of the country’s GDP, as well as delivering great places to live and work.

“We are delighted that the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will be working in partnership with you and the sector to meet shared objectives and achieve strong and sustainable growth.”