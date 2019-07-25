Northern Irish firm aims to roll up carpet waste for good

A flooring company in Northern Ireland aims to recycle thousands of used carpet tiles.

Interface, which operates a manufacturing plant in the city of Craigavon, has launched a partnership with Belfast-based USEL, which helps people with disabilities and health conditions gain employment.

Interface will now collect the tiles from customers across the island and deliver them to USEL’s depot, where they will be sorted by grade – together they aim to create further value from 14,000 square metres of used carpet tiles, which are currently sent to landfill,

These tiles will be resold to local community groups or social housing, reused as a floor surface for use in horse riding centres or burned to create energy.

USEL plans to use the money raised from the initiative to increase the amount of staff it hires.