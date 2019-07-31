Talking Energy: Harriet Lamb – Ashden Podcast

ELN News Editor Priyanka Shrestha talks to Harriet Lamb, CEO of Ashden about how the charitable organization is helping the transition towards a low carbon future and her views on what the government needs to accelerate the transition.

Britain should look at taking solutions that already exist and implementing them at scale and at pace instead of waiting for “shiny new technological fixes” to move towards a low carbon economy and tackle climate change.

That’s the view of Harriet Lamb, CEO of Ashden, a London-based charity that works in the field of sustainable energy and development, who says ministers need to “step up” the policies and implement them to meet the 2050 net zero goal.

The Ashden Trust, established in 1989, is one of the Sainsbury Family Charitable Trusts, with priorities including tackling climate change and sustainable development.

The organisation supports and promotes sustainable energy enterprises from around the world through its annual event.