McDonald’s admits ‘sustainable’ paper straws can’t currently be recycled

McDonald’s has admitted its ‘sustainable’ paper straws can’t currently be recycled, even though previous plastic versions could be.

The fast food giant stopped offering plastic straws across all of its UK branches last year, as part of a move to reduce its environmental footprint.

Paper straws are now being offered as an alternative – however, as well as proving unpopular with some customers, the thickness of the material means they are currently not able to be recycled and are disposed of in general waste.

According to an internal memo allegedly leaked to the Sun by an insider, the brand is now working to find a solution.

The insider reportedly told the newspaper: “When McDonald’s introduced paper straws it was getting pats on the back for being environmentally responsible.

“But it seems like it was a stunt to appease green campaigners because the things go straight in the rubbish. It’s ridiculously stupid.”

McDonald’s said: “We strengthened our paper straws so, while the materials are recyclable, their thickness makes it difficult for them to be processed by our waste solution providers.

“We’re working with them to find a solution so putting paper straws in general waste is therefore temporary.”