Waitrose unveils eco-laundry product ‘to wash without detergent’

Waitrose & Partners has unveiled a new eco-laundry product it says will allow its customers to wash their clothes without detergent.

The move comes as the supermarket expands its ‘eco-laundry’ range with new products to help to reduce the environmental impact of domestic jobs.

It says the EcoEgg Laundry Egg is free of harsh chemicals and can be used up to 70 washes – the product contains two types of mineral pellets that work together to draw dirt from clothes in what Waitrose claims is ‘a more natural way’.

The product, which is on sale for £9.99, can be refilled with mineral pellets and just needs to be placed on top of laundry in the washing machine like traditional products.

Detergents can harm the environment by causing phosphates to build up in waterways such as lakes and ponds, resulting in algae blooms which can harm fish and other wildlife.

Waitrose is extending a trial to remove packaging from various products following an “overwhelmingly positive” response at its first store.