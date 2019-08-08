Bristol Airport flies high with charging points for EV drivers

Bristol Airport has plugged in charging points for drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) at its new multi-storey car park.

The installation of a 10-bay charging zone, in partnership with Pod Point, is the first in a programme of upgrades across various airport locations as part of its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2025 and support the government’s 2050 net zero goal.

A smart reporting system connected to the charging points allows Bristol Airport to monitor a number of metrics, including carbon dioxide savings, the amount of power delivered and the number of charge cycles per day.

The airport is also converting its own fleet to greener vehicles as part of its carbon neutral plans.

Surface Access Strategy Manager Paul Baker said: “We are delighted phase one of the project has been so successful and improves the facilities available to passengers.

“This is our first step to Bristol Airport being EV driver friendly and we are already looking at other locations around the airport to extend the number of Pod Points on site.”