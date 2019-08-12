Government doubles funding for residential EV chargers

The government has announced it is to double funding for residential electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said an additional £2.5 million will help pay for the installation of more than 1,000 new charging points on streets around the country.

Available and accessible EV infrastructure is seen to be an essential step in encouraging adoption of the technology as it allows people to stop worrying about the potential barriers they might associate with driving a low carbon car.

Residential charging points are particularly important for people in London and other cities, as many urban homes don’t have access to their own driveways or garages.

The government says the investment in charging infrastructure will support the UK reaching net zero emissions by 2050 and work towards further improving air quality.

Mr Shapps said: “It’s vital that electric vehicle drivers feel confident about the availability of charge points near their homes, and that charging an electric car is seen as easy as plugging in a smartphone.

“That’s why we are now doubling the funding available for local authorities to continue building the infrastructure we need to super-charge the zero emission revolution right across the country.”