Energy UK chief Lawrence Slade to step down

Lawrence Slade is stepping down as Chief Executive of trade body Energy UK at the end of the year.

He joined the organisation in 2011 and has been heading it since January 2015.

Mr Slade is a member of the UK Government’s Committee on Fuel Poverty, an Advisory Board member of Connected Kerb and a Board Director of Eurelectric and Eurogas, pan European trade associations for the electricity and gas industries respectively.

He said: “After nine enjoyable years at Energy UK engaging with three prime ministers, five secretary of states and many energy and climate change ministers, it is time for me to move to pastures new.

“I am immensely proud of the team at Energy UK and of our ability to consistently punch above our weight – from launching the independently-chaired Commission for Customers in Vulnerable Circumstances to work with the government on the Capacity Market, to our thriving New Energy Services and Heat work and not forgetting our recent Future of Energy on how we can deliver the net zero ambition.

“The organisation is in an excellent position and the association has the team, financial sustainability and support of its Board to navigate this and continue growing as the market transitions on the net zero path.”

John Hutton, Chair of Energy UK added Mr Lawrence has done an “outstanding job” for the organisation.

He said: “He has been a great advocate for the energy sector and has led the organisation through some terribly challenging times. I know we would all want to wish him well for the future and thank him for his tireless efforts on our behalf.”