Wind, solar and storage combined in new €35m hybrid energy park

A new €35 million (£32.5m) hybrid energy park consisting of solar panels, wind turbines and battery storage systems is being developed in the Netherlands.

Swedish energy giant Vattenfall said the project will have a total capacity of 60MW, enough to deliver renewable energy to around 40,000 Dutch households.

The initial stage of the building work involves the installation of six wind turbines in the north of Goeree-Overflakkee island between Middelharnis and Stad aan ‘t Haringvliet.

They are expected to generate around 22MW of electricity – enough to supply around 27,000 households.

Once the wind turbines have been installed, the solar farm will be built, which will consist of 124,000 panels with a total capacity of 38MW.

That’s enough to supply green electricity to around 12,000 households.

The batteries, being supplied by BMW, will have a total capacity of 12MWh and will be installed in 12 shipping containers on the solar farm.

The energy park is expected to be fully operational in September 2020.

Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice President and Head of Business Area Wind at Vattenfall said: “Vattenfall wants to enable fossil-free living within one generation and hybrid power plants are an important building block for us in the direction of 100% fossil-free power generation.

“The complementary wind and solar generation profiles reduce the load on the grid compared to a single generation technology. Hybrid systems provide less pronounced peaks and we see fewer total times without production.

“This leads to a more efficient use of the network infrastructure. In addition, the costs for grid connection are significantly reduced compared to stand-alone systems. This will reduce the cost of renewable electricity and ultimately benefit customers.”