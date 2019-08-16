Edible drinks capsules get splash of government funding

A company developing edible drinks and sauce capsules has received a new splash of funding from the government.

Notpla, which is backed by drinks giant Lucozade Ribena Suntory, will use the funding to take its Ooho product a step closer to commercialisation – the product has already received a great deal of attention in the media after being used to hand out Lucozade capsules to runners in the London marathon and its developers hope to soon see it hit the mainstream.

Made entirely from seaweed, the packets naturally biodegrade in under six weeks, unlike plastic alternatives that can take hundreds of years to break down in the environment.

The brand says the funding from Innovate UK will help to improve the capsules and help develop a machine able to manufacture and sell up to 3,000 Oohos a day, which could be placed in public places like schools, libraries or gyms.

Lise Honsinger, CFO at Notpla, said: “Notpla is thrilled to have received government support for this project, as it moves us one step closer to seeing our product commercialised and also allows us to grow the team, creating four new engineering roles this year.

“It is great to have Lucozade Ribena Suntory on board, supporting us as a trial partner, as well as restaurant Vita Mojo.”