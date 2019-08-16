WWF Scotland executive joins Big Six energy firm ScottishPower

The former deputy director of WWF Scotland has joined ScottishPower to help the Big Six supplier deliver the transition to net zero.

Dr Sam Gardner will develop and implement low carbon initiatives as Head of Climate Change and Sustainability, a newly-created role.

He worked at WWF Scotland for 12 years, following his roles in the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) and RSPB Scotland.

Scottish Power CEO Keith Anderson said: “ScottishPower is on the road to delivering net zero, having left coal and gas generation behind in January.

“As part of this drive I’m delighted to welcome Sam to the team and look forward to him challenging people across ScottishPower as a positive and disruptive force as we ramp up our programme to decarbonise the economy.”

Mr Gardner added: “After 12 brilliant years with WWF Scotland, I am excited to be joining ScottishPower and helping them to play their full part in tackling the climate emergency we are all facing. If we are to prevent the very worst impacts of climate change we need to see a massive acceleration in our response and ScottishPower will have an incredibly important role in enabling that.

“As the first and only fully renewable utility, ScottishPower is incredibly well placed to help lead that response, making it easier for households and businesses to make the decisions that will help us all build a better future faster.”