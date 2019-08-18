‘COP26 to be most important climate meeting since Paris Agreement’

The COP26 conference will be the most important meeting of minds since the Paris Agreement was signed.

That’s the verdict from Claire Perry MP, writing for the Scotsman – the newly appointed COP26 President says the event, due to be held in November 2020, “will be the most important meeting since 2015 as the promises made in Paris on national action to cut emissions and deliver cross-border financial commitments for mitigation and adaptation are up for scrutiny and review”.

She said the “emissions warming our atmosphere have no territorial allegiance” and stressed as carbon dioxide levels continue to rise, global temperatures soar, extreme weather events increase and wildfires “ravage” the Arctic, international cooperation is more important than ever before.

Ms Perry noted the summit aims to see nations commit to shared action and praised the actions of each of the four UK nations on tackling climate issues.

She said although the conference will be hosted in Scotland, England Northern Ireland and Wales will also be closely involved, hosting a range of events and actions highlighting progress and ambition in tackling climate change and creating green jobs.

She added: “We have been in the vanguard of climate action and as we leave the EU, we have an opportunity to set a gold standard for environmental policies. But we cannot do it alone.

“Working alongside our international partners and allies and committing to collective action will require a huge effort from those organising and attending next year’s Conference. I am proud that as a United Kingdom we are preparing to rise to this challenge.”