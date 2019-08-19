Businesses offered £20m to drive low carbon vehicle tech

Businesses are being invited to bid for a share of up to £20 million for advanced low carbon technologies for on and off-road vehicles.
The Advanced Propulsion Centre and Innovate UK competition is seeking projects that are UK-developed and at the late stage research and development.
Projects must either accelerate the development of low and zero tailpipe emission capable technologies or demonstrate a significant reduction in carbon emissions leading to air quality improvements.
They must be directly focused on or relate to one or more of the following strategic technology themes:
- alternative propulsion systems
- electric machines and power electronics
- energy storage and energy management
- lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures
- thermal propulsion systems that deliver substantial improvements
Projects that can demonstrate a positive impact on the UK economy will be given priority, which can include those that will make a major investment in creating new supply chains supporting the transition to electrification, delivering a UK-centric high value manufacturing and sourcing footprint or lowering the overall cost of goods sold to consumers.
They must be led by a UK business, based in the country and involve at least one micro, small or medium-sized enterprise (SME).
Projects must also include a vehicle manufacturer or tier 1 supplier and total eligible costs must be 50% match funded and between £5 million and £40 million.
The deadline for applications is 16th October 2019.