Solar panels stolen by thieves from two farms in Wales

More than 160 solar panels and equipment have been stolen by thieves from two solar farms in North Wales.

They were taken from sites near St George, Abergele and Llanelian, Colwyn Bay earlier this month.

PC Will Jones from North Wales Police warned people not to fall foul of a black market as the solar panels could potentially be used on domestic and commercial buildings.

In a statement earlier this month, he said: “Those responsible clearly knew what they were doing and would have used a vehicle to take the panels and equipment away. We are appealing to anyone who saw any vehicle on or near the sites to contact us.

“The panels could potentially be used on houses or offices and I would appeal to anyone who is offered any for sale to get in touch on 101.”

Police are still on the hunt for the thieves.