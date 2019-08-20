UK Climate Investments backs clean energy projects in South Africa

A joint venture between the UK Government’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Macquarie-owned Green Investment Group has agreed to provide £14 million for clean energy projects across South Africa.

UK Climate Investments (UKCI) has announced the funding agreement with H1 Holdings to support the development of 254MW of renewable projects.

They include the 4MW Kruisvallei Hydro project, the 140MW Kangnas Wind Farm and the 110MW Perdekraal East Wind Farm, which are expected to generate enough clean electricity to power nearly 200,000 homes a year.

They will also help avoid around 844,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually and are scheduled for completion by the end of 2020.

The projects will employ and train at least 40% of construction, operations and maintenance staff from local communities.

Richard Abel, Managing Director of UKCI, said: “Over 90% of electricity generation capacity in South Africa currently relies on fossil fuels. Our partnership with H1 Holdings supports the country’s transition to a new energy mix – promoting cleaner growth in southern Africa’s largest economy whilst stimulating economic development in rural areas and supporting increased BEE participation in the renewables sector.”