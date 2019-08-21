Statkraft snaps up UK onshore wind energy developer

Norway’s Statkraft has announced the purchase of UK onshore wind energy developer Airvolution Clean Energy.

The acquisition follows Statkraft’s ambition of deploying 600MW of onshore wind and solar generation in the UK.

Airvolution had been working exclusively on behalf of Statkraft since October 2017 to identify, secure and bring forward project opportunities in Scotland.

The Norwegian energy giant said the acquisition would see the Airvolution team moving in-house as part of its growing workforce in the UK.

David Flood, Managing Director of Statkraft UK added: “We have been very impressed with what Airvolution have achieved in a relatively short period of time through our development partnership for Scottish onshore wind projects.

“Bringing the team in-house is a natural progression of that partnership, significantly strengthening our ability to deliver against our ambitious targets for the UK.”