Vattenfall and Shell subsidiary ink EV roaming charging deal

Vattenfall and Shell’s NewMotion have signed a roaming agreement to ensure a hassle-free charging experience for electric vehicle (EV) drivers in the UK.

This will ensure drivers are offered access to more than 400 additional charging points across the country via a single app or charge card.

There are currently around 25,000 public charging points in the UK, out of which only a small minority is open to roaming agreements.

Tomas Björnsson, Vice President E-mobility at Vattenfall said: “The era of electric transport is at a critical juncture and one of the things to make e-mobility fly is the ability of different charging networks and cars to work seamlessly together to make charging easy and efficient for customers.

“The agreement with NewMotion is among the first of its kind in the UK and an important step towards offering a hassle-free charging experience for UK drivers.”

Vattenfall operates 14,500 charge points and NewMotion has installed more than 55,000 charging points across Europe.