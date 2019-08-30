Siemens Gamesa selected for 95MW wind farm expansion in US

Siemens Gamesa has been selected to provide the turbines for a 95MW wind farm expansion in the US.

The move reinforces the wind giant’s partnership with MidAmerican Energy Company, which has chosen it to work on the Southern Hills Expansion project, which will be made up of 21 2.8MW wind turbines and will be located in Iowa.

Siemens Gamesa will also maintain and service the facility for three and a half years.

The firm has installed more than 10,000 wind turbines across the US, totalling about 20GW of installed capacity, with around 3.5GW of capacity being installed in Iowa alone.

José Antonio Miranda, CEO of Onshore Americas at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, said: “We are once again proud to have been awarded a project by MidAmerican Energy Company, strengthening our long-standing relationship with them.

“We have had great success with the SG 4.5-145 wind turbine, with over 1.4 GW sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and are excited to continue growing that number.”