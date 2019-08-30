Webinar: An efficient route to net zero

Businesses face the challenge of cutting CO2 emissions, managing costs, while meeting demands from clients, shareholders and regulators. One size does not fit all, so thinking creatively and strategically about your energy use can help you achieve your goals. In this webinar, we’ll explore the essential steps for building an energy solution that fits your business. These include:

Measuring and assessing your energy use effectively

Being efficient – the first step in any energy strategy

Choosing renewable energy – including long term Corporate PPAs

Onsite options –solar PV, battery storage and more

Speakers:

Peter Rawson

Energy Consulting Manager, Ørsted Sales UK

Peter is expert in creating and delivering business solutions. For more than 15 years, he has managed large scale projects in the engineering, environmental and renewable energy sectors. His technical knowledge and strategic approach solve challenges and deliver long term value. Beginning his career in building and supply management, he moved to the wind power sector, with senior technical roles at 3R Turbines and Locogen. He has managed the Ørsted Energy Advisory team since 2016.

Richard Tandy

Business Energy Solutions Manager, Ørsted Sales UK

Richard specialises in delivering creative, strategic energy solutions. His commercial expertise and technical knowledge come from almost 20 years of experience in the renewable energy and environmental industries. After working for Npower and Schneider Electric, he joined the Energy Advisory team at Ørsted in 2016. He is also a director for the Midlands Environmental Business Company – a not-for-profit organisation promoting the economic benefits of sustainable development principles.

