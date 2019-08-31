Will eco-conscious clubbing be hitting a dance floor near you?

If you live near south east London’s Studio 338 then it might just be – the 3,000 capacity venue has announced a hot new lineup of green measures aiming to slash its environmental footprint.

The venue plans to remove all single-use plastic, non-biodegradable and other environmentally-harmful materials where possible and is also consulting with environmental specialists to go green in a variety of other ways.

It says it aims to switch as much of its energy as is currently possible to renewable sources, ban polluting cleaning and chemical products and stop selling products which contain palm oil.

From February the club will donate 1% of all profits to the Rainforest Trust and ask partner brands and DJs to do the same.

Music and Events Director Dan Perrin said: “We are creating a movement aimed at leading the way for sustainable clubbing, kicking off in Studio 338 with a view to starting a wave of change reaching far beyond London.

“We’re in the midst of a climate emergency. We all need to offset the detrimental effect of events and parties and our activities on the environment.”