Oil and gas: Plans unveiled for new £50m Net Zero Solution Centre

Plans to create a new centre that aims to make the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) the first net zero oil and gas basin in the world have been announced.

The Oil & Gas Technology Centre (OGTC) said the ‘Net Zero Solution Centre’ aims to help accelerate the development and deployment of technologies to decarbonise oil and gas operations in the North Sea.

It is being created in partnership with industry and has received backing from major companies including Aker Solutions, BP, Chrysaor, CNOOC International, Equinor, Shell, INEOS, Siemens, Total and Wood.

It follows the UK and Scottish Government’s ambitions for net zero emissions by 2050 and 2045 respectively.

The new Centre will work with government and industry to address the UK offshore oil and gas industry’s footprint while also developing technologies that will contribute to the growing demand for hydrogen production and carbon sequestration.

It has developed a roadmap and will work with a range of academic institutions and industry sectors to identify shared challenges and lead cross-sector collaboration on technologies to accelerate carbon reduction.

OGTC CEO Colette Cohen said: “With the backing of industry and government and strong track of delivery, the OGTC is committed to moving the dial on carbon reduction and enabling the UK Continental Shelf to become the first net zero hydrocarbon basin in the world.

“Our focus will be on developing technologies to reduce operational carbon emissions, working with other parts of the energy sector to create integrated solutions and repurposing infrastructure to accelerate carbon capture usage and storage, hydrogen production and gas-to-wire capacity.”

Both the UK and Scottish Governments have welcomed the new Centre.

UK Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “The UK’s oil and gas sector has a pivotal role to play in the UK’s journey towards becoming a net zero economy by 2050. Support from companies within the industry is vital to us making this energy transition to a greener future.

“The UK Government warmly welcomes this initiative to find innovative technological solutions to decarbonising the offshore production of gas and oil from the North Sea and wider UK Continental Shelf.”