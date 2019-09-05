New record for battery EV registrations in August

The electric vehicles (EVs) market saw a huge surge in registrations last month, taking a record 3.4% market share.

Latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) reveal zero emission cars saw the biggest percentage growth – up 377.5% to 3,147 units.

Hybrid electric cars also saw an increase of 36.2% in August, however, demand for plug-in hybrids continued to fall – down 71.8% to just 907 vehicles.

The SMMT says consumer choice for low emission vehicles is growing, with the market currently offering around 27 hybrids, 27 plug-in hybrids and 24 zero emission battery electric and hydrogen models.

Chief Executive Mike Hawes adds: “August is typically the new car market’s quietest month so the huge increase in EV registrations is very visible but especially welcome. It’s great to see consumers respond to the massive industry investment made over many years.

“While this is encouraging, these figures also show the scale of the challenge ahead. It’s a long road to zero and while manufacturers can deliver the technology, they can’t dictate the pace of uptake.

“To support a smooth transition and deliver environmental gains now, we need a long term government commitment to measures that give consumers confidence to invest in the latest technologies that best suit their needs.”

The report also found diesel registrations fell for the 29th month in a row, though at a slower pace than recently experienced, while petrol demand remained stable, up 1%.