Saudi Arabia’s king replaces energy minister with one of his sons

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has replaced the country’s energy minister with one of his sons.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has now been sworn in as the new Minister of Energy, the first time the oil portfolio has been given to a member of the royal family.

He replaces Khalid al-Falih, who congratulated the prince on his new appointment on Twitter yesterday, “wishing him all the best in leading this important sector”.

وأهنئ أخي صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان على الثقة الملكية الكريمة بتعيينه وزيرًا للطاقة، راجيًا له كل التوفيق والسداد في قيادة هذا القطاع الهام — خالد الفالح|Khalid Al Falih (@Khalid_AlFalih) September 7, 2019

Prince Abdulaziz is a longstanding member of Saudi Arabia’s delegation to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for many years.

State-run Saudi Press Agency said the prince stressed the importance of the energy sector within the Kingsom’s Vision 2030 and the country’s commitment to working with other producers inside and outside OPEC “to stabilise and balance the global oil markets”.