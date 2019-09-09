The Future of Business Energy by npower Business Solutions, Energy HQ

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span> <span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

According to the latest market insight, transitioning to a low carbon economy is happening faster than many of us may think. In fact, data from EnAppSys identifies that electricity generated from renewables will dwarf electricity generated from fossil fuels by 2020 (121TWh compared to 106TWh), while statistics from Energy Innovation highlight that renewables are already considerably cheaper.

Offshore wind, for example, secured a strike price as little as £57.50/MWh for delivery in 2022/23 in the most recent Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions. When compared to fossil fuels such as nuclear, (Hinkley Point nuclear power station in Somerset granted a strike price of £92.50/MWh), the potential for renewables to cause disruption in the market is clear.

While currently perceived as intermittent, ongoing research and development into battery storage technologies could make renewable self-generation the stable future of the energy market. This premise presents considerable opportunity for businesses, including significant potential to offset rising energy costs and to increase both security of supply and sustainability.

As an Energy Manager, how can you plan for a low cost, low carbon energy future? What are the opportunities and benefits of doing so? What changes do you need to adopt today, and which developments do you need to keep an eye out for?

In this podcast, we discuss the changing face of the energy market, the influential role of sustainability and how you can plan ahead to reap the benefits.

Featured Guests

Guests:

Richard Jones – Generation Services Client Lead, npower Business Solutions, Energy HQ

Bio: Richard has more than 15 years’ experience working in the energy industry within both generation services and product development areas. As a Business Development Manager, Richard uses his broad industry expertise to generate and maintain strong relationships with business customers.

Audrey Gallacher – Director of Policy at Energy UK

Bio: Audrey has an extensive background in the energy sector, initially working with Ofgem before moving into consumer advocacy. She has held positions with the statutory watchdog, Consumer Futures and the charity Citizens Advice.

In her current role as Director of Policy at Energy UK, Audrey is committed to representing an energy supply sector that delivers great service and value, and most importantly treats its customers fairly.

This is a promoted article.