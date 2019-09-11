BP to use drones and thermal imaging to monitor methane emisisons

BP is introducing continuous measurement of methane emissions at new oil and gas projects using technologies including drones and thermal cameras.

They will be rolled out to all major future oil and gas projects worldwide and is part of the energy giant’s ambitious programme to detect, measure and reduce methane emissions.

Gas cloud imaging (GCI) technology has already been tested and installed in existing facilities such as the giant natural gas Khazzan field in Oman.

BP says the data generated from the project will help the company identify the “largest opportunities” to tackle methane emissions, drive efficiency and develop best practice.

The project is ultimately aimed at delivering and improving on BP’s methane intensity target of 0.2% from its upstream operations.

Earlier this year, it pledged to invest $100 million (£88.6m) for projects that can help reduce emissions in its upstream oil and gas operations.

Gordon Birrell, BP’s Chief Operating Officer for production, transformation and carbon said: “This programme represents an industry first and reflects our commitment to be a leader in advancing the energy transition by maximising the benefits of natural gas.

“For gas to play its fullest in the energy transition, we have to keep it in the pipe. This new technology will help us do that by detecting methane emissions in real time. The faster and more accurately we can identify and measure leaks, the better we can respond and informed by the data collected, work to prevent them.”