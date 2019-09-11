Energy Live Expo 2019: Podcast with BAM Nuttall’s Sarah Jolliffe

What is the energy sector doing about climate change? And what are the positive steps being taken by businesses?

All that and many more will be discussed at Energy Live Expo on 5th November at the QEII Centre in London, around the theme of ‘Climate Change – Doing our Bit’.

With less than eight weeks to go, ELN spoke to one of the speakers at Expo, Sarah Jolliffe, Energy Manager at BAM Nuttall, about what the organisation is doing in moving towards a low carbon economy and contributing to the net zero goal.

It is the first in a series of podcasts we will be publishing leading up to the event, finding out about the role businesses are playing in helping tackle climate change.

Sarah talks about setting science-based targets, what is hindering the organisation in accelerating its move towards electrifying the business vehicle fleet, whether energy efficiency should be a priority and how data can help energy managers – you can listen to the podcast to find out more.

