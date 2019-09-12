KiWi Power welcomes Jay Zoellner as new CEO

KiWi Power Ltd, a leading energy technology company headquartered in London, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jay Zoellner as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect.

With over 30 years’ experience successfully growing and managing energy businesses in the US, Jay will lead the company’s strategy to expand its global operations as a Platform-as-a-Service provider of Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS) to utilities, distribution system operators and aggregator partners internationally. KiWi Power’s platform is already active in over 10 countries globally, optimising and monetising over 1GW of distributed energy resources on behalf of its partners. KiWi Power’s new UK energy trading and optimisation capabilities will continue to build on the company’s position as a market leading provider of energy storage and Demand Side Response services to asset owners and large energy users.

Jay joins KiWi Power from Edison Energy, where as CEO he transitioned the business from multiple, independently operating companies into a leading and growing provider of integrated energy solutions to large-scale industrial and commercial market leaders. Key to this was the development and commercialisation of innovative energy technology to advise clients on the probabilistic distributions of future period energy-spend based on correlated market factors and technology influencers.

Jay has considerable experience scaling and maturing businesses, having developed and commercialized one of the first real-time software-as-a-service energy platforms for commercial and industrial enterprises.

Commenting on his appointment, Jay said: “I am thrilled to join KiWi Power at such an exciting time in its development.

The global market for Distributed Energy Resources is set to explode over the next decade, and KiWi Power’s proven technology platform is ideally placed to capitalise on this opportunity. I’m looking forward to working with the company’s passionate team, committed investors and new and existing partners to rapidly scale the business internationally.”

Jay assumes the CEO responsibilities from Yuval Tamir, who has been the interim CEO since late 2018. Yuval will continue to serve as the UK General Manager and on the Senior Management Team.

