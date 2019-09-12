New £2,500 prize fund launched to attract students in waste to energy sector

A new prize fund worth £2,500 has been launched to attract new talent into the anaerobic digestion (AD) and energy from waste (EfW) sectors.

Privilege Finance, which is providing the funding, is seeking undergraduate and postgraduate university students in the UK whose project or dissertation is linked to topics including energy from waste, renewable energy technology for AD and renewable energy engineering for AD.

A prize of £1,000 is up for grabs for the winner and two runners up will also receive £750 each upon completion of their research.

In exchange for access to their work, the winner and runners up will win one day of mentoring with the Privilege team and access to the business’ contacts and networking for a 12-month period.

Chris Winward, Commercial Director at Privilege said: “We’re keen to support new talent in the renewables and EfW sectors.

“With a growing focus on developing the UK’s circular economy, new and existing technologies that use waste materials to generate a sustainable source of energy, will become ever more important.

“To make sure the UK is at the forefront of this technology, we need to encourage, attract and retain fresh talent.”

The deadline for applications is 29th November 2019.