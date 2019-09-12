Plans for new cleantech pilot project for Masdar City

Plans to run a new pilot project to evaluate new cleantech technology with energy storage has been announced for Masdar City.

Swedish solar energy company Azelio, Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Khalifa University of Science and Technology have signed an agreement for a partnership for the project.

They aim to test and demonstrate Azelio’s Stirling engine systems and integrated thermal energy storage (TES) solution for renewable energy projects that use photovoltaic solar, concentrated solar power (CSP) and wind energy.

Masdar City is a planned city project in Abu Dhabi, aimed at making it one of the world’s most sustainable urban communities, a low carbon development made up of a rapidly growing cleantech cluster, business free zone and residential neighbourhood with restaurants, shops and public green spaces.

The project will also test to find out if the technology can be included in current and future off-grid renewable energy solutions.

Testing will being with an evaluation of the engine system for renewable power production later this year, followed by an analysis of the complete system, including the TES, during the first half of 2020.

Dr Arif Sultan Al Hammadi, Executive Vice President, Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said: “As a research-intensive academic institution, Khalifa University offers one of the most suitable platforms for testing and demonstration of new technologies and solutions, especially in clean energy and we are delighted to partner with Azelio and Masdar to evaluate the Stirling system with integrated energy storage.

“We believe the pilot phases will provide adequate data that will help Azelio’s technology to target large and exposed segments in terms of access to energy. We look forward to offer our expertise in evaluating the technology together with our partners.”