US awards $15.2m for advanced nuclear power tech

The US Government has announced $15.2 million (£12m) of funding for projects aimed at accelerating the development of advanced nuclear power technology.

One of the proposals is the development of machine learning solutions to improve and extend diagnostic and prognostic capabilities for predictive maintenance in nuclear plants by Blue Wave Capital and Consulting and DBA Blue Wave AI labs.

A light water reactor hybrid energy system has also been proposed by FirstEnergy Solutions Corporation and TerraPower will develop an Advanced Fuel Qualification Methodology report for its Travelling Wave Reactor fuel, which will be given to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for review and approval.

According to the Department of Energy, the report will be developed for a metal-fuelled sodium fast reactor and the processes and methodologies described will be generally applicable to other fuel types “thereby helping the US industry address fuel qualification”.

Energy Secretary Rick Perry said: “Several US companies are working on technologies to make the next generation of nuclear reactors highly competitive and private-public partnerships will be key to successfully developing innovative domestic nuclear technologies.

“The Trump Administration is committed to reviving and revitalising the US nuclear industry.”