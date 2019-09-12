Volkswagen unveils new ID.3 electric vehicle

Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.3 electric car, the first model of what it says is a “completely new generation” of pure electric vehicles (EVs).

The car – built on its new modular EV system and marketed as “people’s EV” – is identified as a zero emission vehicle and is said to have “outstanding efficiency”.

The €30,000 (£26,845) car has three battery size options – the basic model has a battery size of 45kWh with a range of up to 330 kilometres, the 58kWh battery has a range of up to 420 kilometres and the largest battery is 77kWh with a range of up to 550 kilometres.

Volkswagen says the EV can be charged sufficiently for a range of around 290 kilometres within 30 minutes, using a charging output of 100kW.

Ralf Brandstätter, Chief Operating Officer of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars Brand adds: “The ID.3 is the world’s first electric car with a CO 2 -neutral footprint. Consequently, it is making its mark: for innovative technology, for the freedom of individual mobility and for climate protection.”

Volkswagen plans to launch 70 new electric models over the next 10 years as part of its transition towards electric power.