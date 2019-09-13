AMP Clean Energy is committed to finding energy solutions that help UK business and industry decarbonise and support the clean growth agenda. Taking control of energy needs can help shelter large energy users from rising costs and and boost sustainability through low carbon generation. Our fully-funded low carbon and renewable energy projects enable commercial organisations to enjoy low cost heat and power with no upfront capital outlay or financial risk. With investment in over 120 low carbon assets already in place, AMP Clean Energy has significant funding available to invest over the next five years in low carbon and clean tech energy projects.

