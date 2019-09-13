Ofgem seeks input form TPIs in retail energy market

Ofgem is seeking input from third party intermediaries (TPIs) that are operating in the domestic and non-domestic retail energy market.

The regulator says TPIs – including energy brokers, price comparison websites, bill aggregators and auto-switching sites – play and increasingly important role in the energy market.

It is, therefore, keen to ensure they can provide their input on a range of policy programmes designed to enable the energy transition and improve customer outcomes.

Ofgem aims to encourage open discussions of policy areas that impact TPIs, the expected next steps and ways of engaging with the regulator on specific issues.

An event is being held on 27th September in London, where topics including the Microbusiness Strategic Review, next steps for the Switching Programme and Settlement reform, engaging with vulnerable customers and the Ofgem/BEIS future energy retail markets review will be discussed.