Property consultancy JLL targets net zero UK buildings by 2030

Property consultancy giant JLL has taken a major step in the built environment industry with a commitment for net zero carbon buildings by 2030 in the UK.

The company, with more than 4,500 buildings under management and around £12 billion of property transactions completed in Britain last year, aims to bring operational carbon emissions to zero over the next decade.

It is in support of the World Green Building Council’s (GBC) campaign to drive the wider adoption of net zero carbon buildings.

To deliver on its commitment, JLL pledges to only occupy workplaces which are net zero carbon in operation, train employees on net zero carbon buildings as well as offer it to clients and suppliers and integrate net zero carbon into all services for the buildings the company advises on.

It also aims to work with at least 10 major clients to help them develop a net zero carbon strategy or roadmap for their portfolios over the next two years and drive additional renewable energy capacity by 2021.

Sophie Walker, Head of Sustainability in the UK at JLL said: “When it comes to making property more sustainable, in the commercial market there are just two refurbishment cycles left before the government’s net zero deadline in 2050. Forward-thinking landlords and tenants will make the move to operate at net zero carbon now, not play catch-up in years to come.

“We want to help educate all our clients to adopt that mindset. Our ambition is that JLL UK’s pioneering net zero carbon commitment will help to drive a transition in the industry in order to turn what is currently an ambition into a reality.”