New York’s ‘largest’ energy storage system powers up

A 20MW battery storage claimed to be the largest installation of its kind in New York has been completed.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) said Key Capture Energy’s storage system will serve the state’s electricity system by enhancing power grid performance and reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

It also supports New York’s ambition to install 3,000MW of energy storage capacity by 2030.

The Key Capture Energy system is the first to be completed since Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the state’s Market Acceleration Bridge Incentive Programme in April which included $150 million (£122m) for bulk storage projects – the company was awarded $1.3 million (£1.3m) funder the programme.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA said: “Governor Cuomo has set New York on a path to lead the country and the world when it comes to deploying clean energy, and this project is more evidence that New York is not wasting any time getting started.

“This first project under NYSERDA’s energy storage incentive program – the largest battery installation in the state to date—will enhance our electric system and demonstrate the value of large scale energy storage systems that will accelerate our ability to meet the state’s commitment to a carbon-free electric system by 2040.”