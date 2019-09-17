Natural gas flaring hits record highs

The volume of natural gas being lost through flaring has hit a record high after surging up by a fifth in the last year.

That’s according to new statistics analysed by data experts Brainnwave, which say the value of the gas flared each year has also increased, rising by 29% to a total of $16.4 billion (£13.2bn) – this is in part due to the price of natural gas rising.

Flaring refers to the practice of burning off excess hydrocarbon gases which cannot be safely or cost-effectively recovered or recycled.

The volume of gas burned off in this way rose from 120.6 billion cubic metres in 2017 to 145 billion cubic metres in 2018.

Brainnwave claims Russia, Iraq, Iran and the US were the four most wasteful nations in 2018, flaring over 70 billion cubic metres of natural gas, enough to heat 38 million homes for a year.

CEO Steve Coates said: “Gas flaring is a major environmental issue but it is also a commercial one. Oil producers often lack the infrastructure to export natural gas from their wells and face few alternatives but to flare it in order to reach oil.

“There are commercially viable solutions to gas flaring but they rely on the technology being available and the financial incentives to make sense.”