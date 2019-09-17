Trump says energy efficient light bulbs make him look ‘orange’

US President Donald Trump has claimed energy efficient light bulbs make him look “orange”.

During a speech to Republican House members in Baltimore, he said: “The bulb that we’re being forced to use – number one, to me, most importantly, the light is no good. I always look orange. And so do you. The light is the worst.

“But number two, it’s many times more expensive than that old incandescent bulb that worked very well.”

It was one of a series of claims the president made about efficiency and green energy.

His remarks come after the Trump administration confirmed it will roll back regulations aimed at boosting the use of energy efficient light bulbs.

The new rule will block federal energy efficiency standards for certain light bulbs from going into effect in January 2020.

Mr Trump also renewed his attacks on wind turbines, stating: “They make noise, they kill all the birds. The energy is intermittent.”

In addition, he said the Paris climate change agreement “would do nothing to improve our environment”, adding: “It would only punish our country while foreign polluters operate with impunity.

“Isn’t it incredible? You look at China, you look at India, you look at Russia, you look at so many other places, their smokestacks are pouring out. Everything is pouring out. And I want to be clean. And we’re going to be clean.”

On air and water, the president claimed: “We have the cleanest air, we have the cleanest water that we’ve ever had in the history of our country right now” and later added: “And just for the press because they’ll get me on that one, I’m thinking, let’s say the history of our country over the last 25 years.”