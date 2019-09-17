US invests $110m in carbon capture, utilisation and storage

The US Government has announced $110 million (£86m) of funding for carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) research and development projects.

CCUS is an alternative option to help reduce carbon emissions from fossil fuel power plants and other industrial energy sources.

The grants will support projects under three funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) – the first known as Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Studies for Carbon Capture Systems on Coal and Natural Gas Power Plants.

Under this scheme, nine projects will receive nearly $55.4 million (£45m) in funding for CCUS research and development projects.

The second FOA, known as Regional Initiative to Accelerate CCUS Deployment, will provide around $20 million (£16m) in funding for four projects.

Around $35 million (£28m) has been allocated for projects under the Carbon Storage Assurance Facility Enterprise (CarbonSAFE): Site Characterisation and CO2 Capture Assessment.