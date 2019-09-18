Nissan and EDF team up to drive smart EV charging

Car manufacturer Nissan and energy giant EDF are expanding their partnership to develop smart charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs).

The partnership will see them offer a new package of both an EV and vehicle-to-grid (V2G) charging, with the aim of reducing the total cost of ownership for businesses.

Smart charging solutions include technologies to control when vehicles charge and how quickly they power up, as well as allow the two-way flow of electricity between the vehicle and charger.

As part of the co-operation agreement, which covers the UK, France, Belgium and Italy, Nissan is responsible for the sale of V2G-compatible EVs and EDF in charge of V2G charging solutions and related services.

The offer will reduce upfront costs of purchasing EVs for businesses as well as allow them to generate extra revenue and help balance the grid.

The agreement follows a previous partnership in the UK between the two companies signed last year.

Béatrice Bigois, Managing Director – Customers at EDF Energy said: “Our customers are looking to us to help them transition to electric vehicles and smart charging technologies are crucial to this journey. By combining our expertise with Nissan, we are able to work together to make low carbon transport a reality for businesses today and for wider society in the near future.

“Our ability to offer our customers solutions that will help them to invest in electric vehicles and start to realise the financial and environmental benefits they bring is achievable through partnerships such as this.”