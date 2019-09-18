Virginia aims for 100% renewable energy by 2050

Virginia has set a goal to ensure 100% of the US state’s electricity comes from renewable energy sources by 2050.

Governor Ralph Northam has signed an executive order, which includes a shorter term target of 30% of green energy by 2030.

He aims to ensure at least 3,000MW of solar and onshore wind projects are under development by 2022 and up to 2,500MW of offshore wind projects are fully developed by 2026.

According to the executive order, the electric power sector represents around 30% of the carbon emissions in Virginia and recent storms, heatwaves and flooding events “have reminded us climate disruption poses potentially devastating risk” to the state.

It adds swift decarbonisation and a transition to clean energy is required to meet the urgency of the challenge to tackle climate change.

Governor Northam said: “Since I took office, our administration has been focused on establishing a strong and bold vision for Virginia as we work to modernise our electric grid and reduce barriers to the development of clean energy resources. We know the importance of a true shift to reliance on renewable energy sources in reducing our carbon footprint, growing our economy and creating the clean energy jobs of the future.

“This Executive Order will help ensure that Virginia remains at the forefront of clean energy innovation, meets the urgency of the challenges brought on by climate change and captures the economic, environmental and health benefits of this energy growth in an equitable way that benefits all Virginians.”