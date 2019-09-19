ChargePoint and Shell’s NewMotion agree UK roaming deal

ChargePoint and Shell’s NewMotion have struck a deal that will enable drivers of electric vehicles (EVs) to access both companies’ charging networks in the UK.

Customers will be able to use each network without the need to create new accounts, ensuring a hassle-free charging experience for drivers.

The agreement will expand access across the UK and include the InstaVolt rapid charging network, of which ChargePoint has been the exclusive technology partner since 2017.

ChargePoint users will gain access to NewMotion’s public charging network both in the UK and across Europe, where it has installed more than 118,000 charge points.

Christopher Burghardt, Managing Director, Europe at ChargePoint said: “This roaming agreement further accelerates the seamless integration of individual EV fuelling networks and brings us even closer to the day when all people and goods will be transported by electricity.

“With the growing global footprint of more than 100,000 places to charge on our network alone and access to an additional 70,000 places to charge in Europe, we continue to implement solutions that make the transition to electric more seamless for drivers and businesses. Partnerships like this not only allow us to expand access to charging but is another example of how cross-industry collaboration is essential in paving the way to an all-electric mobility future.”