ELN investigates the Global Strike for Climate

The Global Strike for Climate launched today across more than 150 countries – ELN headed down to Central London to see what was going on.
Let us know what you think of the protests in the YouTube comments.
The Global Strike for Climate launched today across more than 150 countries to push governments around the world to step up action on saving the planet
The Global Strike for Climate launched today across more than 150 countries – ELN headed down to Central London to see what was going on.
Let us know what you think of the protests in the YouTube comments.