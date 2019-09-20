The Global Strike for Climate launches today – but what’s it all about?

The Global Strike for Climate is happening today across more than 150 countries.

Millions of people around the world are expected to skip school or take time off work to draw attention to global warming and encourage their governments to take action on bringing down greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the environment.

Inspired by Swedish schoolgirl and activist Greta Thunberg’s School Strike for Climate movement, which have seen her lead students to skip school on Fridays in favour of protesting in front of various parliaments, for the first time the strike will include thousands of adults willing to miss work to take to the streets.

Organisers say the mission of the strike is to disrupt business and the economy to show a radical upheaval is needed, in terms of how people eat, travel, use electricity and live their lives in general.

Charities, trade unions and even major international businesses have committed to join the action, with companies such as Lush, Amazon and Burton closing down part of their operations.

The protests are planned to carry on for a week, with another major strike day planned for the 27th of September.

Extinction Rebellion announced today: “The protests open a momentous week – as the emergency UN Climate Summit begins in New York City on Monday – of global climate strikes calling on governments to take immediate action on the climate and ecological emergency.

“Extinction Rebellion UK stands in solidarity with all those striking in cities and towns around the world and feels honoured to be standing alongside you during these urgent times. To witness the fierce compassion and motivation of the young has been a galvanising force to action and we want to thank all of you for inspiring us day after day.”

