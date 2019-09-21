Wind to be fastest growing power source in the US in 2020

Wind power is forecast to be the fastest growing source of electricity generation in the US in 2020.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts power production from wind turbines will rise by 6% in 2019 and 14% next year.

Natural gas-fired generation will also increase by 6% this year and by 2% in 2020, its latest report adds.

They are, however, expected to vary widely among different regions of the country, with the growth in natural gas generation highest in the mid-Atlantic and growth in wind production highest in Texas.

The EIA states wind power has been the fastest growing source of electricity in recent years in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) region that serves most of the state.

Since 2018, around 3GW of wind power capacity has been added with plans for an additional 7GW to be installed before the end of 2020.

The report forecasts wind to supply 20% of ERCOT’s total generation this year and 24% in 2020.

Coal-fired electricity generation is forecast to decline nationwide, falling by 15% this year and 9% in 2020.