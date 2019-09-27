McDonald’s unveils its own plant-based burger

McDonald’s has unveiled its own plant-based burger.

Called the PLT, which stands for ‘Plant, Lettuce, Tomato’, the burger aims to appeal to a vegetarian or sustainably-minded consumer – as it does not contain any meat products, its carbon footprint is lower than many traditional offerings from the fast food giant.

Its release follows the success of Burger King’s meat-alternative ‘Impossible Whopper’ and it too is made with Beyond Meat’s pea-proteins.

Its launch starts a 12-week test launching next week at 29 restaurants across Ontario, Canada.

McDonald’s has warned strict vegetarians the PLT will be cooked on the same grill as meat and eggs and is therefore not suitable for strict vegans,

It has noted if the trial is successful, the burger could be made a permanent part of the menu.

McDonald’s has admitted its ‘sustainable’ paper straws can’t currently be recycled, even though previous plastic versions could be.