Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia launches climate café in London

Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia has launched a café to help people get involved in climate activism.

The new Action Works Café in London’s Broadway Market will offer activist training classes, lend books, share petitions and encourage action against climate change and pollution.

It will remain open for three weeks, during which time it will donate 100% of its profits to local environmental charities and non-governmental organisations.

A series of ‘Action Postcards’ will showcase 24 different actions that individuals can take to help fight global warming, while ‘Skill Cards’ will show how talents such as photography, business development and accountancy can be offered to green groups to help them make a difference.

The area outside the café will be home to a number of workshops, talks and stands where environmentalists will be talking about the issue.

The brand said: “We’re open! The Patagonia Action Works Café is open for action from today for the next three weeks on Broadway Market, London. A place for you to grab a coffee, connect with local NGOs and join in with one of our upcoming workshops. Call in to sign up.”

The brand will also be hosting similar events in Milan and Berlin.