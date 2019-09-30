EDF closes down Nottinghamshire’s Cottam coal plant

EDF’s Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire has officially been closed down today.

The 2GW facility, which started generating electricity in 1968, has produced nearly 500TW hours of electricity over its lifetime, enough to power the entire of the UK for around 18 months.

Originally planned to operate for 30 years, it was capable of generating enough electricity for approximately 3.7 million UK homes.

Its end comes as the increase in renewable energy generation across the UK has helped push the share of coal to its lowest level since the Industrial Revolution.

Cottam’s Plant Manager Andy Powell said: “Since the official announcement of the site’s closure earlier in the year we have been working with the Cottam team to ensure they secure the right future for them.”

EDF has said staff are encouraged to explore new opportunities within the company and noted some are expected to end up working at Hinkley Point C

A recent report suggests the world’s coal emissions must peak in 2020 to keep the rate of climate change in check.