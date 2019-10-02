World Bank launches CAD15m sustainable development bond

The World Bank has launched a three-year sustainable development bond worth CAD15 million (£9.2m).

It is part of a campaign to raise awareness for the critical need to protect and sustain water and ocean resources aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Fiera Capital was the sole investor in the transaction, which was purchased for the Fiera Multi-Strategy Income Fund.

The World Bank issues $50 billion (£41bn) to $60 billion (£49bn) annually in bonds for sustainable development, supporting the financing of programmes that back the SDGs.

Heike Reichelt, Head of World Bank’s Investor Relations and New Products said: “World Bank Sustainable Development Bonds are an opportunity to engage with investors as they integrate environmental, social and governance criteria in their investment decisions and focus on impact.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Fiera Capital to communicate the urgency and focus needed to protect water and ocean resources to sustain health, provide food and energy, manage the environment and create jobs.”